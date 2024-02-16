Cauvery Phase-5 project for Bengaluru to be operationalised by May: CM Siddaramaiah

To address the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, the Cauvery Phase-5 project of 775 million litres per day capacity which aims to provide 110 litres daily to each of the 12 lakh people of the city will be operationalised in May this year at an estimated cost of Rs 5,550 crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Presenting the state budget, he said under the Cauvery Phase-5, underground drainage works will be completed by December 2024. As part of the project, 228 km of drainage pipeline will be laid and 13 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) with a capacity to treat 100 million litres per day (MLD) sewage water will be constructed, he added. While seven STPs will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 441 crore for daily treatment and reuse of 268 MLD sewage water, Phase-II of the drinking water supply scheme to 110 villages added to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will be implemented at a cost of Rs 200 crore, the chief minister said. For solid waste management in Bengaluru, an end-to-end waste management from households to the waste processing centres has been proposed, the Chief Minister said, adding Bengaluru Urban district will be divided into four parts, each of which will get an integrated waste management operator to be selected through a tendering process.

''The BBMP is procuring 50-100 acres of land in four places in each direction and towards the outskirts of the city for a waste processing facility and scientific landfill. This will solve the problem of landfills in the city for the next 30 years,'' he said.

