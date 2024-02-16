Left Menu

RBI Extends Deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to Cease Transactions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

The RBI on Friday gave 15 days more till March 15, 2024 to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop deposits, credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags, keeping in view the interest of customers, including merchants.

As per a January 31 order of the central bank, PPBL was asked to stop further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and National Common Mobility Cards, after February 29.

The RBI said this is being done keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) of PPBL who may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements and the larger public interest.

''Further, it is directed that the bank shall facilitate a seamless withdrawal of customer deposits that are parked with partner banks under the automatic ‘sweep-in sweep-out’ facility without causing any inconvenience to such customers,'' the Reserve Bank of India said.

The central bank has taken action against PPBL for persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

On Friday, the RBI also released a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), for the convenience of customers of PPBL, and the general public at large.

