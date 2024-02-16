Ukraine security deal worth 1.13 bln euros, says German defence ministry
The security agreement signed between Germany and Ukraine on Friday is worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.22 billion) and focuses on air defence and artillery, according to the defence ministry in Berlin. "Our security agreement with Ukraine is historic.
The security agreement signed between Germany and Ukraine on Friday is worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.22 billion) and focuses on air defence and artillery, according to the defence ministry in Berlin.
"Our security agreement with Ukraine is historic. For the first time in its history, the Federal Republic of Germany is acting as a guarantor state," said Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in a statement from the ministry.
The so-called Munich Package includes provisions for 120,000 rounds of 122-millimetre calibre artillery ammunition and an additional 100 IRIS-T SLS missiles this year, as well as a second SkyNext air defence system set to be delivered in 2025. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
