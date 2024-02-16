Germany's Scholz: Ukraine security deal covers time after possible ceasefire
A security deal between Germany and Ukraine unveiled on Friday also covers the time after a potential ceasefire with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"Ukraine can rely on Germany," he said.
