PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 3,161 crore in J-K next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of 209 projects worth over Rs 3,161 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, the Union territory administration said on Friday.

These projects will upgrade infrastructure, strengthen service delivery systems, general employment opportunities and spur progress and prosperity in the Union territory.

The prime minister will inaugurate 85 projects and lay the foundation of 124 projects at an event at the M A Stadium in Jammu at 11 am on February 20.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public rally, his second in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Earlier on April 24, 2022, he had addressed a rally in Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

The Union territory administration published a full-page advertisement in some leading newspapers on the event, carrying the pictures of both Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with a captain ''Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir – Aman aur Tarakki ki Nai Tasveer'' (a new phase of peace and progress).

The prime minister will inaugurate seven grid stations, three receiving stations and three transmission line projects in Jammu, Pulwama, Baramulla, Srinagar, Budgam, Ramban and Samba districts, 12 road projects and three bridges completed at a cumulative cost of Rs 184.19 crore.

He will also inaugurate five common effluent treatment plants in Samba, an intelligent traffic management system in Srinagar city, modernisation of Narwal fruit mandi in Jammu, sewage treatment plants, transit accommodation – 244 flats for Kashmiri migrants at two locations in Ganderbal and Kupwara in Kashmir Valley, drug testing laboratory in Kathua, and degree college buildings infrastructure at Mahanpur (Kathua), Neeli Nallah (Udhampur), Sunderbani (Rajouri) and Kokernag (Anantnag), among others.

The prime minister will lay the foundation of 124 projects, including development of nine new industrial estates spread over 2210 kanals with large investment and employment opportunities, and 2,816 flats for Kashmiri migrants at nine locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Shopian and Pulwama districts, according to the advertisement.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of data centre, disaster recovery centre for integrated command and control centre for Jammu smart city, upgradation/revamping of transport nagar at Parimpora in Srinagar, and construction and upgradation of 62 road projects and 42 bridges at a cost of Rs 891.53 crore.

