Left Menu

Haldwani violence: Fact-finding team report reveals deep-rooted communal tension leading to eruption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:48 IST
Haldwani violence: Fact-finding team report reveals deep-rooted communal tension leading to eruption
  • Country:
  • India

A civil rights groups-led fact-finding team has claimed that the violent clashes that shook Haldwani on February 8 was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of escalating communal tensions fuelled by divisive rhetoric and policies.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the clashes, six ''rioters'' were killed and more than a 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

A look-out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday.

A civil society fact-finding team comprising members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights and Karawan-e-Mohabbat had visited Haldwani on Wednesday.

The team's report claimed that despite the matter being sub judice, authorities moved to demolish the sealed mosque and madrasa, triggering anguish in the Muslim community. The situation quickly escalated with clashes erupting between residents and law enforcement. The report cited witnesses' testimony and alleged excessive use of force by police, including indiscriminate firing and brutality during searches and detention.

The report criticized the prolonged imposition of curfew and internet shutdown, exacerbating the hardships faced by the already vulnerable residents, particularly women and children. Because the area directly affected by violence on February 8 continued to be under curfew, it was not possible for the team members to directly meet and talk to the affected people, it said. ''We also reached out to members of the district administration however they either did not respond or informed us that they were very busy and therefore unable to meet us. ''Therefore, this is an interim report based on the conversations with a large number of members of civil society, journalists, writers and lawyers; and telephone conversations with a few affected persons who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity,'' the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024