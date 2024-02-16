Left Menu

Justice Nilay Anjaria next chief justice of Karnataka HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:52 IST
Justice Nilay Anjaria next chief justice of Karnataka HC
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Nilay V Anjaria was on Friday appointed as the next chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, the law ministry said.

At present a judge of the Gujarat High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month.

He would assume charge after incumbent chief justice P S Dinesh Kumar demits office on February 24 on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then. Before his elevation as a judge, he had practised in the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters, the collegium had noted while recommending his name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024