'Gau sevak' murder: Chhattisgarh cops invoke UAPA over 'terror links' of two accused

The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh after a probe revealed suspicious activities of two accused, a police official said on Monday.

Sadhram Yadav (48) was killed allegedly by six persons on January 20 night on the outskirts of Kawardha city when he was heading to his village Lalpur on a bicycle. All six were arrested later.

After learning about suspicious activities of accused Ayaz Khan and Idris Khan, a provision of the UAPA was invoked in the case on Sunday, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The probe has revealed the six murdered Yadav in ISIS style to create terror in Kawardha city ahead of the January 22 idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the SP said.

After examining call details, social media posts and electronic records of the accused, Section 16 of the UAPA, which deals with terrorist acts, was imposed, Pallava said.

The probe has found Ayaz and Idris visited Kashmir and other states in December last year and allegedly met some suspicious persons, including those linked to terror organisations, he said.

They had also allegedly communicated with those linked to terrorist groups, the SP said.

After the incident, a portion of Ayaz Khan's house was demolished by the authorities in Kawardha.

Incidentally, the wife of the slain 'gaw sevak' had last week returned Rs 5 lakh given as financial assistance to her by the government. She had sought capital punishment for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)