Karnataka: DYFI opposes police notice to remove Tipu Sultan cut-out

DYFI has refused to remove a cut-out of Tipu Sultan erected at their local office as part of their Karnataka state conference to be held at Thokkottu near here from February 25.

The Konaje police station inspector had served a notice to the president of the Harekala unit of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Sunday, instructing them to remove the Tipu Sultan cut-out placed near their office as the organisation had not taken prior permission for erecting it in a public place. Police requested that the cut-out be removed to avoid problems and maintain law and order. However, DYFI district president B K Imtiyaz said that as part of the state conference, they are using the cut-outs and flex banners of social reformers, freedom fighters and others and that the government had no right to place a ban on banners. The police in Dakshina Kannada district are still operating with a 'Sangh mindset' though the government has changed in the state, he alleged.

Imitiyaz said DYFI activists will guard the cut-outs of Tipu, Rani Abbakka, Koti-Chenaiah and others placed at different spots as part of their state conference.

