NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM4 GA-LD-SHIVAJI-STATUE **** Goa minister injured in stone pelting after unveiling Shivaji statue Panaji: Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai was injured when stones were pelted after the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in South Goa on Monday. **** BOM5 CG-MURDER-UAPA **** 'Gau sevak' murder: Chhattisgarh cops invoke UAPA over 'terror links' of two accused Kawardha: The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh after a probe revealed suspicious activities of two accused, a police official said on Monday. **** BOM6 MP-MEASLES-CHILDREN **** Two children die of suspected measles, 17 infected in MP's Maihar; schools shut for 3 days Maihar (MP): Two children have died of suspected measles, and 17 are infected in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar, prompting the district authorities to shut all schools in eight villages for three days, a health official said on Monday. **** LGB2 MH-LD-HC-KOCHHARS **** Right to remain silent does not amount to non-cooperation: HC in Chanda Kochhar bail case Mumbai: Right to remain silent cannot be equated with non-cooperation, ruled the Bombay High Court while terming the arrest of the Kochhar couple by the CBI in the ICICI loan fraud case as ''abuse of power'' lacking proper legal consideration.

BES3 MH-LD-SHIV JAYANTI **** Shivaji Jayanti: CM Shinde, Deputy CMs pay tribute at Shivneri Fort Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday at Shivneri Fort in Pune. ****

