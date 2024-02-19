Left Menu

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

BOM6 MP-MEASLES-CHILDREN Two children die of suspected measles, 17 infected in MPs Maihar schools shut for 3 days Maihar MP Two children have died of suspected measles, and 17 are infected in Madhya Pradeshs Maihar, prompting the district authorities to shut all schools in eight villages for three days, a health official said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:05 IST
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM4 GA-LD-SHIVAJI-STATUE **** Goa minister injured in stone pelting after unveiling Shivaji statue Panaji: Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai was injured when stones were pelted after the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a village in South Goa on Monday. **** BOM5 CG-MURDER-UAPA **** 'Gau sevak' murder: Chhattisgarh cops invoke UAPA over 'terror links' of two accused Kawardha: The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh after a probe revealed suspicious activities of two accused, a police official said on Monday. **** BOM6 MP-MEASLES-CHILDREN **** Two children die of suspected measles, 17 infected in MP's Maihar; schools shut for 3 days Maihar (MP): Two children have died of suspected measles, and 17 are infected in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar, prompting the district authorities to shut all schools in eight villages for three days, a health official said on Monday. **** LGB2 MH-LD-HC-KOCHHARS **** Right to remain silent does not amount to non-cooperation: HC in Chanda Kochhar bail case Mumbai: Right to remain silent cannot be equated with non-cooperation, ruled the Bombay High Court while terming the arrest of the Kochhar couple by the CBI in the ICICI loan fraud case as ''abuse of power'' lacking proper legal consideration.

BES3 MH-LD-SHIV JAYANTI **** Shivaji Jayanti: CM Shinde, Deputy CMs pay tribute at Shivneri Fort Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday at Shivneri Fort in Pune. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024