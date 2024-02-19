Left Menu

TN to restore 5,000 waterbodies through community participation

It will be responsible for ensuring timely collection and recycling of non-biodegradable waste, as well as providing fuel for industrial use by creating an effective solid waste management system, through local bodies, Thennarasu said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:32 IST
TN to restore 5,000 waterbodies through community participation
  • Country:
  • India

About 5,000 water bodies across Tamil Nadu will be restored through community participation under the guidance of leading scientific institutions, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Monday.

This landmark initiative will be launched in the coming year to restore waterbodies by rehabilitating minor irrigation tanks, ponds, and their feeder channels in Panchayat Unions, he said. These water bodies have gradually deteriorated over time due to encroachment and lack of maintenance, he said while presenting the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 in the Assembly. ''Even 2,000 years ago, Tamil society had reached the pinnacle of effective water management, as is evident from the construction of Kallanai Dam to the establishment of a chain of lakes and ponds, symbolysing the phrase 'Vinnin Mazhaithuli Mannin Uyirthuli' (Rain is the Life of the Soil)'' he said. Further, he said in order to prevent environmental pollution in rural areas due to non-biodegradable waste including plastic waste, a new agency dedicated to creating a hygienic environment in Tamil Nadu will be established. It will be responsible for ensuring timely collection and recycling of non-biodegradable waste, as well as providing fuel for industrial use by creating an effective solid waste management system, through local bodies, Thennarasu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024