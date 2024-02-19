Left Menu

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits northeastern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the northeastern sector of the front line where he met troops fighting against invading Russian forces, his office reported on Monday. It said he paid a visit to the command post of the brigade that defends Kupiansk, a target of intensified Russian assault since mid-autumn.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:08 IST
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy visits northeastern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the northeastern sector of the front line where he met troops fighting against invading Russian forces, his office reported on Monday.

It said he paid a visit to the command post of the brigade that defends Kupiansk, a target of intensified Russian assault since mid-autumn. The town was liberated by Ukrainian forces in 2022 following its initial occupation by Russian troops following their full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 that year.

Kyiv says Moscow has not given up on the idea of regaining control of Kupiansk, which lies close to Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. During his trip, Zelenskiy discussed equipment and ammunition supplies in the sector with the brigade's commander. He also handed out awards to the defenders, his office said.

Following an unsuccessful Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023, Russian troops have ramped up their assault along the eastern frontline. Ukraine said at the weekend that it had withdrawn its troops from the devastated eastern town of

Avdiivka to avoid them being surrounded by Moscow's forces. The capture of Avdiivka marked Russia's biggest battlefield victroy since its May 2023 seizure of Bakhmut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024