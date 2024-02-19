Left Menu

Greek militant group claims an attempted parcel bomb attack last week against a judge

Relatively few attacks have occurred in recent years, but several have taken place over the past few weeks.Earlier this month, a bomb exploded in central Athens outside the labor ministry, causing no injuries. It followed a warning call by a group calling itself Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.In December, a bomb that failed to detonate was placed outside a police facility in Athens.

PTI | Thessaloniki(Greece) | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:54 IST
Greek militant group claims an attempted parcel bomb attack last week against a judge

An anarchist group on Monday claimed responsibility for last week's attempted bomb attack against a senior judge in Greece, raising fears of a resurgence of violence by radical militants.

Explosives experts defused the parcel bomb that was placed at a courthouse in the northern city of Thessaloniki and addressed to the judge.

In an online post, a previously unheard of group, called Armed Response, claimed responsibility for the attempted attack. It named the judge it had targeted and vowed to step up attacks against the judiciary in solidarity with jailed fellow militants.

"Just as easily as the parcel bomb reached her office, our bullets can find their target," the statement said.

Greece has a decades-old history of attacks by anarchist and far-left militant groups, ranging from small arson attacks, to bombings and assassinations. Relatively few attacks have occurred in recent years, but several have taken place over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, a bomb exploded in central Athens outside the labor ministry, causing no injuries. It followed a warning call by a group calling itself Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.

In December, a bomb that failed to detonate was placed outside a police facility in Athens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024