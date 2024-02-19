Left Menu

Updated: 19-02-2024 18:56 IST
3 arrested with sell stolen laptops in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police has arrested three people, who came from Pune to sell stolen laptops, officials said on Monday.

A Creta car and 15 laptops were recovered from their possession, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Karambir, Abhishek and Atul Sharma, all residents of Lohgarh village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said.

All three were arrested by a team of the crime unit, Manesar, from the service road near Narsinghpur on Sunday while they were travelling in a Creta car, they said.

''On being asked about the laptops kept in the car, the accused could not produce valid documents related to the laptops nor give any satisfactory answer,'' police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said.

''During investigation, it was found that the recovered laptops were stolen from Pune in Maharashtra and an FIR of laptops theft was already registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station, Pune, on January 13. We have recovered the car and laptops, and an FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station. We are questioning the accused,'' added Kumar.

