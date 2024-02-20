Ukrainian-Russian businessman Khan’s wife loses challenge against UK sanctions

Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan's wife on Tuesday lost a legal challenge against the imposition of British sanctions at London's High Court.

Anzhelika Khan argued she had no involvement in Russian politics and held no influence over the Russian government, meaning it was unlawful to subject her to sanctions.

But Judge Sara Cockerill dismissed her case in a written ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)