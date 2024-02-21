Left Menu

Two charged with murder in shooting at Super Bowl rally in Kansas City

Two men were charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed one person and wounded 22 near a Super Bowl victory rally for city's NFL Champion Chiefs, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The two suspects, identified as Dominic Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of nearby Raytown, each face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The two suspects, identified as Dominic Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of nearby Raytown, each face charges of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. "According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2024, and were armed with firearms," the statement said. It added: "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area.

The woman who died

in the shooting was a popular radio disc jockey, her station and friends said.

