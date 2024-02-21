Left Menu

Nariman was great giant of an intellectual: CJI D Y Chandrachud

He resigned from the post a day after the imposition of Emergency on June 26, 1975.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case, Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case and the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Updated: 21-02-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 11:04 IST
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday condoled the death of legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman, who died here at the age of 95.

''Mr Attorney General, we mourn the sad demise and passing away of Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of an intellectual,'' Chandrachud told Attorney General R Venkataramani as he began the day's proceedings in the apex court.

Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman was enrolled as an advocate at the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961.

He practised law for more than 70 years, initially in the Bombay High Court and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.

Nariman was appointed as the additional solicitor general of India in May 1972. He resigned from the post a day after the imposition of Emergency on June 26, 1975.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case, Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case and the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

