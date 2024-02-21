Left Menu

Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh to be removed from EU Russian sanctions list, sources say

EU countries have agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, from their list of sanctioned entities and individuals relating to Russia's war in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the matter said. Volozh is one of three individuals who will be removed after March 15 when the sanctions regime is renewed.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:13 IST
Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh to be removed from EU Russian sanctions list, sources say

EU countries have agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, from their list of sanctioned entities and individuals relating to Russia's war in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Volozh is one of three individuals who will be removed after March 15 when the sanctions regime is renewed. The EU's regime needs to be discussed and renewed every six months. Volozh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August last year, Volozh called Russia's war in Ukraine "barbaric" after staying silent following the initial invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Further, Volozh is on track to cut ties with Yandex's Russian business, after a consortium of investors agreed to buy the Russian assets of Dutch holding company Yandex NV in early February.

Volozh holds an 8.5% economic interest in Yandex NV through a family trust although no voting rights in the Nasdaq-listed company. Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that legal arguments in court against Volozh were easing given the proposed full divestment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024