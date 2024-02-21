Left Menu

Assistant manager of IT services company killed in Nagpur flat; 2 colleagues held

The assistant manager of an IT consulting services company was allegedly stabbed to death in a flat in Nagpur by his two colleagues, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in a flat in Shyam Nagar area when the victim and the accused were drinking alcohol, it said.

Updated: 21-02-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:23 IST
The assistant manager of an IT consulting services company was allegedly stabbed to death in a flat in Nagpur by his two colleagues, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as L Devanathan NR Lakshminarasimhan, 21, was working as assistant manager with Hexaware Technologies in MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for the last ten months, as per a release issued by the Nagpur City Police. The incident occurred in a flat in Shyam Nagar area when the victim and the accused were drinking alcohol, it said. ''Devanathan shared an apartment with his colleagues Gaurav Bhim Singh Chandel, Pawan Anil Gupta alias Halwai, and another person,'' as per the release. The incident came to light after Chandel and Halwai took Devanathan to a private hospital on Wednesday morning. They told the staff that he suffered injuries after falling in the bathroom. However, the staff doubted their claims as the body bore stab wounds. ''Police launched an investigation after the victim's brother lodged a complaint. Police found blood stains and a blood-soaked vest from the flat, leading to the arrest of Chandel and Halwai,'' as per the release. A case of murder has been registered.

A local court remanded the accused duo to police custody till February 27.

