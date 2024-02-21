Brig Aman Anand takes charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area

Brig Aman Anand on Wednesday took over command of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area, officials said.

He took charge at a solemn ceremony held at Naya Raipur Military Station, according to an official statement.

Commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment in 1995, Brig Anand has served in prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded troops in the Kashmir Valley, along the India-China Border, in Siachen Glacier and in South Sudan, it said.

''He holds the unique experience of serving in some of the most sensitive appointments, including in maritime domain and air-ops. He has headed a military think-tank in past and was the Army's spokesperson between 2017-21,'' it added.

Brig Anand was promoted by the government of India as the ADG-Media during the times of ''heightened tensions between India and Pakistan (Balakot)'', the statement said.

An accomplished national-level horseman and a services champion in precision shooting, he carried the baton for India in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, it said.

''On assuming command of the formation, he complimented all ranks of the COSA for the excellent work done and exhorted them to continue serving the organisation and the nation with devotion, passion and zeal. He also extended his warm greetings to defence services veterans of Chhattisgarh and Odisha,'' the statement said.

