Left Menu

Yechury condemns death of farmer in ongoing protest

Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he said.A farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjabs Bathinda district, was killed and a few others injured following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.Patiala-based Rajindra Hospitals medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:21 IST
Yechury condemns death of farmer in ongoing protest
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the killing of a protesting farmer at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

''Strongly condemn the brutal killing of a young 24 year old Kisan protester Shubh Karan Singh by Haryana Police under BJP state govt,'' Yechury said in a post on X.

''Police ordering firing against our Annadaatas is unacceptable. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,'' he said.

A farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed and a few others injured following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said.

The farmers claimed that Haryana Police personnel fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on February 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024