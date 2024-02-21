Yechury condemns death of farmer in ongoing protest

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the killing of a protesting farmer at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

''Strongly condemn the brutal killing of a young 24 year old Kisan protester Shubh Karan Singh by Haryana Police under BJP state govt,'' Yechury said in a post on X.

''Police ordering firing against our Annadaatas is unacceptable. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,'' he said.

A farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, was killed and a few others injured following a clash between the security personnel and the protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said.

The farmers claimed that Haryana Police personnel fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on February 13.

