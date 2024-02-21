Mizoram to raise old-age pension

The Mizoram government will increase the monthly old-age pension for elderly beneficiaries to Rs 1,000, a minister informed the assembly.

State Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii said that the state government will make a budgetary provision for the purpose.

A total of Rs 30.25 crore has been proposed to be allocated in the state budget to provide the hiked pension to 25,213 beneficiaries, she said.

She said old-age pension money of the state's share has been released till September last year, while the Centre's share has been released till June.

