GST scam: Noida police attaches assets worth Rs 5 cr of two Delhi-based suspects

The Noida Police on Wednesday attached immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore belonging to two Delhi-based suspects as part of investigation into the GST scam case, officials said here.

The Noida Police had in June 2023 busted a gang involved in what is now known as the ''GST scam'' wherein more than 3,077 bogus companies were unearthed on whose behalf input tax credit was being claimed fraudulently.

Police investigations showed transactions of around Rs 10,000 crore from these bogus firms, and so far more than two dozen people have been arrested in the case, according to officials involved in the probe.

''In this sequence, today (Wednesday), in compliance with an order of a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar under CrPC section 83, immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore were attached. These assets belonged to accused Arjit Goyal and Rohit Nagpal, both residents of Rohini area in Delhi,'' a police spokesperson said.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 83 provides for attachment of properties of absconding person(s).

An FIR in connection with the case was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here last year under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), the official added.

The case had come to light after thugs had applied for registration of bogus companies by fraudulently using PAN details of a journalist and got two firms registered -- one in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- while request for a third in Delhi was rejected by the GST authorities.

