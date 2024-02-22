China sees Europe increasingly 'rational' about its development -foreign minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-02-2024 05:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 05:07 IST
China said it sees Europe increasingly viewing the country with a "rational perception," and that Europe should "not be afraid of it," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
"I feel that Europe's rational perception of China is increasing, believing that China's development is in line with the logic of history and that Europe should not be afraid of it, let alone reject it," Wang said in a statement his ministry released late on Wednesday.
