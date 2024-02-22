Left Menu

Russia takes the village of Pobieda in Donetsk region, defence ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:36 IST
Russia takes the village of Pobieda in Donetsk region, defence ministry says
Representative Image

Russian troops have taken the village of Pobieda in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday, though the Ukrainian military said it was repelling attacks there.

Pobieda is a village south of Maryinka. Russia's defence ministry said it had taken the village and improved its position in several other areas of the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's defence ministry said before the Russian statement that Ukrainian troops were repelling attacks near the village and continuing to "contain the enemy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024