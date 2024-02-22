Russia takes the village of Pobieda in Donetsk region, defence ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:36 IST
Russian troops have taken the village of Pobieda in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday, though the Ukrainian military said it was repelling attacks there.
Pobieda is a village south of Maryinka. Russia's defence ministry said it had taken the village and improved its position in several other areas of the Donetsk region.
Ukraine's defence ministry said before the Russian statement that Ukrainian troops were repelling attacks near the village and continuing to "contain the enemy".
