CJI Chandrachud inaugurates Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre at Supreme Court

State-of-the-art Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre providing holistic care for physical, mental and emotional well-being to promote the overall health of the judges and staff was inaugurated at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud inaugurated the centre in the presence of companion judges of the apex court.

Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present during this.

On this occasion, an MoU regarding establishing, operationalising and providing expert services at the centre was also signed between the Supreme Court and the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

In his address, Justice Chandrachud said, ''For me, this is a satisfying moment. I have been working on this ever since I took over as CJI. I am a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle. ''We have over 2,000 staff members, and we must look at a holistic pattern of living, not just for the judges and their immediate families but for the staff members too. I am deeply grateful to all the doctors of All India Institute of Ayurveda.'' The wellness centre is an initiative of the Supreme Court in collaboration with the AIIA under the Ministry of Ayush.

