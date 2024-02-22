Ashwini Vaishnaw launches capacity building plan for four Ministries

The Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched the Annual Capacity Building Plan for Ministry of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT. The annual plan has been crafted to ensure capacity building and holistic development of manpower keeping in mind National Priorities, Emerging Technologies, Citizen Centricity along with development of organisations, Institutions and Individuals. Staff from Post offices, Railways, BSNL and Common Service Centres (CSC) shared their experiences of iGoT Karmayogi training and how it has helped them develop their capabilities, improve their overall mindset towards their job and enhance their performance and ability to deliver the government’s services to the masses in a better manner.

Addressing the august gathering of over 1000 employees of Railways, Post, CSCs and BSNL at an event in Rail Bhawan, which was also graced by the Chairperson, Railway Board; Secretary, MEITY, Secretary, Department of Post; Secretary, Department of Telecommunication and Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission; Union Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated all the employees for their good performance in Mission Karmayogi.

Shri Vaishnaw said “be it Railways, Post, CSC or BSNL, all are service related departments and service industries require a different mindset as the interaction with customers and stakeholders in continuous and tt has a deep impact on the customers and the entire network. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always says “Mind is never a problem, Mindset is” and therefore, we need to make our mindsets solution oriented. Problems are faced by all but how we find solutions for these problems is important and this makes the difference between success and failure. Our thoughts dominate our action and these actions create our destiny”.

The Union Minister further stated “huge investments are being made in all four departments under the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi led government and we have long term investment plans as they will lay the foundations for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed nation. We should keep up the spirit and never be satisfied will our performance and always work towards a higher objective. By 2047 we need to make a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and we all have to work towards achieving this goal together”.

The Chairperson, Railway Board, Ms. Jaya Varma Sinha said “it is a proud moment to be a part of the Annual Capacity Building Plan. Indian Railway, being the largest civil employer, has to have a robust training plan and it is very important to train and enhance capacities for all employees so as to improve our service delivery”. The Chairperson also thanked the Capacity Building Commission for helping Indian Railways in drafting the capacity building plan. The Annual Capacity Building Plan of Railways has been prepared in partnership with Railway Board, and the main tasks have been identified and competencies and requirements mapped out for holistic development at the Individual as well as organizational level.

The Secretary, Department of Telecommunication said “we will try to make the training process more dynamic in nature and ensure that it does not remain a one-time exercise. We would like to train people not just for their current work profile but also for services to which they aspire for. We will make the training for vibrant and more role based rather than rule based.

Secretary, MEITY said this is a detailed exercise down to the lowest level in Ministry. Over 6000 officers have undertaken 8000 courses and we are helping create content for the govt at large. Key outcome has been the training for CSCs. The training has made a significant difference and we will ensure that new courses are added routinely.

The Secretary, Department of Posts asserted “right from the beginning we were involved proactively with training and on 22nd June 2022, we launched a ‘Dak Karmayogi Portal’ and today we are at a good stage. Over 1.25 lakh staff joined for role based improvement in service delivery through training. We will try to ensure technology enabled workforce keeping in view the national level and ensure there is training on demand through knowledge experts. We have created master trainers and domain experts.

(With Inputs from PIB)