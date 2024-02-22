Left Menu

4 students have been injured in a stabbing at a school in Germany; a suspect was arrested

Police said four students were wounded, as was the suspect, German news agency dpa reported.The top regional security official, Herbert Reul, said the attack was apparently carried out with a knife by a 17-year-old student. There was no word on a possible motive, and the suspect was believed to be a lone assailant.Other students were evacuated from the building after the attack.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:17 IST
Four students were wounded in a stabbing Thursday at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal and a suspect, believed to be a student himself, was arrested, authorities said.

The incident took place Thursday morning at the Wilhelm Dörpfeld high school in the city of some 350,000 people near Duesseldorf and Cologne. Police said four students were wounded, as was the suspect, German news agency dpa reported.

The top regional security official, Herbert Reul, said the attack was apparently carried out with a knife by a 17-year-old student. Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said that at least two of the victims were seriously injured, as was the suspected assailant.

He told the state legislature's home affairs committee that he had been told the suspect inflicted injuries on himself. There was no word on a possible motive, and the suspect was believed to be a lone assailant.

Other students were evacuated from the building after the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

