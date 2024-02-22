US: Houthi missile hits UK-owned carrier causing minor injury, damage
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 22:09 IST
Two Houthi missiles hit a British-owned cargo carrier in the Red Sea on Thursday, causing damage and one minor injury, the U.S. military said.
Earlier in the day, the U.S. shot down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea after they were identified as an imminent threat to U.S. and allied warships, the U.S. Central Command said in a social media post.
