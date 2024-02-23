Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odessa kills one, military says

A Russian drone hit a commercial area in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, killing one person, with others possibly still trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

The military's Southern Forces, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said it had intercepted nine drones, but one of them struck an area near the port and triggered a fire. Firefighters recovered one body and said other residents might still be under the rubble as emergency teams worked to bring the blaze under control. A female security guard was rescued unharmed from a building, the post said.

The military said missiles were also used in the attack, but they had failed to hit any targets. Pictures posted by the military show heavy damage to buildings in the area and rescue teams making their way through debris.

