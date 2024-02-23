Left Menu

Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odessa kills one, military says

A female security guard was rescued unharmed from a building, the post said. The military said missiles were also used in the attack, but they had failed to hit any targets. Pictures posted by the military show heavy damage to buildings in the area and rescue teams making their way through debris.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 06:27 IST
Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odessa kills one, military says

A Russian drone hit a commercial area in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, killing one person, with others possibly still trapped under rubble, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

The military's Southern Forces, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said it had intercepted nine drones, but one of them struck an area near the port and triggered a fire. Firefighters recovered one body and said other residents might still be under the rubble as emergency teams worked to bring the blaze under control. A female security guard was rescued unharmed from a building, the post said.

The military said missiles were also used in the attack, but they had failed to hit any targets. Pictures posted by the military show heavy damage to buildings in the area and rescue teams making their way through debris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024