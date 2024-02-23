Left Menu

Two govt staffers held for taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:44 IST
Two govt staffers held for taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Raigad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two government officials have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, an official said on Friday. Based on a complaint, the Navi Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught one of the accused officials while accepting the bribe amount on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant alleged that an assistant engineer demanded Rs 30,000 to prepare an estimate for development works for a village under the Uran Panchayat Samiti, he said.

The complainant was instructed to hand over the bribe money to another assistant engineer from the Raigad Zilla Parishad, the official said.

The two officials have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

