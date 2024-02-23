Left Menu

CBI arrests Western Railway official for receiving Rs 50,000 bribe for clearing bills

The CBI has arrested the chief office superintendent of Western Railway in Mumbai while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing bills of Rs 4.80 crore, officials said on Friday.Sanjay Waghela, who was posted in the office of Divisional Railway Manager DRM, Western Railway, had allegedly demanded a bribe from a supplier at the rate of Rs 100 per lakh of the total pending billed which amounted to Rs. 4.80 crore.The company is a regular supplier for the Western Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:49 IST
CBI arrests Western Railway official for receiving Rs 50,000 bribe for clearing bills
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested the chief office superintendent of Western Railway in Mumbai while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing bills of Rs 4.80 crore, officials said on Friday.

Sanjay Waghela, who was posted in the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Western Railway, had allegedly demanded a bribe from a supplier at the rate of Rs 100 per lakh of the total pending billed which amounted to Rs. 4.80 crore.

The company is a regular supplier for the Western Railways. Recently, its three bills of Rs 4.80 crore were pending before Waghela even after the materials were handed over to the Railways.

''It was further stated that the complainant (the representative of the company) used to follow up on behalf of said company, with the accounts department of the Western Railways for timely passing and payments of bills.

''When the complainant allegedly approached the said chief office superintendent for processing the bills, the accused demanded a bribe,'' the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The probe agency laid a trap and nabbed Waghela while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in his office in Mumbai on Thursday.

''Searches were conducted at two locations on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and movable and immovable assets. The arrested accused is being produced before the competent court, Mumbai,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024