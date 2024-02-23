Left Menu

Shahi Idgah case: HC to continue hearing plea challenging maintainability of suit on February 29

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday fixed February 29 as the next date of hearing on a plea regarding the maintainability of a suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, which it claims was built on a 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing the submissions of the parties on Friday, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The counsel for the Muslim side to the dispute, Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, submitted before the court through a video-conference that a compromise was arrived at between the Srikrishna Janam Sewa Sangh and the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee in 1968, and the land on which the masjid stands was given to the latter.

She said the compromise was affirmed by a court order passed in 1974 and contended that the present suit is in violation of the said compromise and the court order and thus, not maintainable.

Earlier, Ahmadi had argued that the suit is not maintainable as it is barred by the provisions of the Waqf Act as well as the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

She had said the mosque, which is a waqf property, stands on the disputed site, adding that since the dispute is related to a waqf property, the jurisdiction to hear the matter is only with the waqf tribunal and a civil court has no such jurisdiction.

In May last year, the high court transferred all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah masjid dispute to itself.

