Five killed in Syria's Homs after being targeted by 'terrorist group' -state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-02-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 01:51 IST
Five civilians were killed in Syria's Homs countryside after being targeted by a "terrorist group," the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Friday, citing a police source.
The victims had been gathering truffles when they were attacked, SANA reported.
