Russian drones hit residential building in Odesa, two hurt, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 02:16 IST
Russian drones attacked Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday for the second night running, hitting a residential building, triggering a fire and seriously injuring two people, the regional governor said.
"A residential building in Odesa was damaged by enemy shelling and a fire subsequently broke out," the governor, Oleh Kiper, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Two injured people were reported so far ... and they were taken to hospital in serious condition."
Pictures posted online showed flames reaching skyward from a number of buildings.
