Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st federal hate crime trial over gender identity

A South Carolina man was found guilty on Friday of killing a Black transgender woman in the nations first federal trial over an alleged hate crime based on gender identity.Jurors decided that Daqua Lameek Ritter fatally shot Dime Doe three times August 4, 2019, because of her gender identity.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 24-02-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 09:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A South Carolina man was found guilty on Friday of killing a Black transgender woman in the nation's first federal trial over an alleged hate crime based on gender identity.

Jurors decided that Daqua Lameek Ritter fatally shot Dime Doe three times August 4, 2019, because of her gender identity. Ritter was also convicted of using a firearm in connection with the crime and obstructing justice.

The four-day trial centred on the secret sexual relationship between Doe and Ritter, who had grown agitated in the weeks preceding the killing by the exposure of their affair in the small town of Allendale, South Carolina, according to witness testimony and text messages obtained by the FBI.

There have been hate crime prosecutions based on gender identity in the past, but none of them reached trial. A Mississippi man received a 49-year prison sentence in 2017 as part of a plea deal after he admitted to killing a 17-year-old transgender woman.

