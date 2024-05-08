White House: Behavior in video captured at University of Mississippi is 'undignified and racist'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2024 01:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said the behavior captured in a video at the University of Mississippi is "undignified and racist", after a student was accused of mocking a Black protestor by making monkey noises during an anti-war demonstration. The events at Ole Miss, the state's flagship university, have drawn widespread outrage and condemnation.
"The actions in the video are beneath any American," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- The White House
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden pardons 11 people, commutes sentences of five others, says White House
Reports of mass graves in Gaza deeply disturbing, White House says
White House: China should allow TikTok to be sold
White House's Sullivan expects to travel to Saudi Arabia in next few weeks
Turkey's Erdogan postpones White House visit -Bloomberg