Drug bust in Thrissur, contraband worth few crores seized

In a big drug bust in this central Kerala district, police seized ganja and hashish oil worth a few crores of rupees from two men a day ago, police said on Saturday.

Police said that they arrested the men and seized the two vehicles in which the drugs -- around 76 kg of ganja and 2.8 kg of hashish oil -- were being transported.

The accused are Thrissur natives and were bringing the drugs from Odisha, a senior police officer of the district said.

The official said the accused were caught late Friday night from near the Kuthiran tunnel here by a special anti-narcotics team of the police which was waiting for them based on a tip-off.

