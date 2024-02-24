Left Menu

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 24-02-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:05 IST
Drug bust in Thrissur, contraband worth few crores seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big drug bust in this central Kerala district, police seized ganja and hashish oil worth a few crores of rupees from two men a day ago, police said on Saturday.

Police said that they arrested the men and seized the two vehicles in which the drugs -- around 76 kg of ganja and 2.8 kg of hashish oil -- were being transported.

The accused are Thrissur natives and were bringing the drugs from Odisha, a senior police officer of the district said.

The official said the accused were caught late Friday night from near the Kuthiran tunnel here by a special anti-narcotics team of the police which was waiting for them based on a tip-off.

