NIA attaches properties in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached properties of two people accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The two residential properties located in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district were attached under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The officials said the case is related to the use of proceeds of narcotic drugs to fund terrorist activities by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region.

