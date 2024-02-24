Left Menu

Man gunned down by Maoists in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 15:40 IST
Man gunned down by Maoists in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was gunned down by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on suspicion of being a police informer, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bandabeda village in Tonto police station area late on Friday.

A police team has reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

After the victim, Jiten Laguri, returned home on Friday evening, a group of Naxals reached his residence and shot him dead, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

''The red rebels are desperate over fruitful intensified anti-Naxal operation launched by police in Kolhan, including Tonto and Goilkera police station areas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024