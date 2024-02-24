Man gunned down by Maoists in Jharkhand

A 35-year-old man was gunned down by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on suspicion of being a police informer, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bandabeda village in Tonto police station area late on Friday.

A police team has reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

After the victim, Jiten Laguri, returned home on Friday evening, a group of Naxals reached his residence and shot him dead, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

''The red rebels are desperate over fruitful intensified anti-Naxal operation launched by police in Kolhan, including Tonto and Goilkera police station areas,'' he said.

