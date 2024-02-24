Left Menu

Former press photographer shot dead in Nagpur

A 50-year-old former press photographer was shot dead in his house in Nagpurs Raj Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.The CCTV cameras installed in the house managed to get the images of the accused while he fled from the scene, the Sadar police station official added.The accused entered the house of former press photographer Vinay Punekar and shot him dead before fleeing from the spot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST
Former press photographer shot dead in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old former press photographer was shot dead in his house in Nagpur's Raj Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The CCTV cameras installed in the house managed to get the images of the accused while he fled from the scene, the Sadar police station official added.

''The accused entered the house of former press photographer Vinay Punekar and shot him dead before fleeing from the spot. Punekar was shot in the neck. A murder case was registered and efforts are on to nab the assailant,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024