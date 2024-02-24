Left Menu

202 projects completed under Jal Jeevan Mission in Raigad

The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data. The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444, it said.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:39 IST
202 projects completed under Jal Jeevan Mission in Raigad
  • Country:
  • India

The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data. The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household. ''The set target is to supply tap water to every household till December 2024. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444,'' it said. The government is going to spend nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the projects and has so far disbursed Rs 200 crore to Raigad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024