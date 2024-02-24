202 projects completed under Jal Jeevan Mission in Raigad
The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data. The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444, it said.
PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Raigad district administration has so far completed 202 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission out of 1,444, as per official data. The Mission envisages supplying piped water to every household. ''The set target is to supply tap water to every household till December 2024. The administration has completed 202 water supply projects out of 1,444,'' it said. The government is going to spend nearly Rs 1,200 crore for the projects and has so far disbursed Rs 200 crore to Raigad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1
- 200
- Rs 200
- Jal Jeevan Mission
- Raigad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FM Sitharaman compares UPA's handling of 2008 global financial crisis with PM Modi's handling of Covid-19 situation.
UPA put family first during 2008 global financial crisis, sent economy nosediving: Sitharaman
Global financial crisis in 2008 wasn't as serious as COVID-19, UPA govt should have handled with sincerity: FM Sitharaman
Aster DM Healthcare Q3 net profit rises 29 pc at Rs 179 crore
Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crore in separate incidents, arrests seven accused