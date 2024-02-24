Left Menu

AIIMS Kalyani has no environmental clearance: Bengal PCB says ahead of inauguration by PM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:25 IST
The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said that the AIIMS at Kalyani, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Sunday, does not have environmental clearance.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), any project which is bigger than 20,000 square metres requires an environment clearance (EC), WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said on Saturday.

The AIIMS Kalyani, located in Nadia district of the state, has been set up on an area larger than 20,000 square metres.

''The authorities of the AIIMS Kalyani had applied for environmental clearance on October 6, 2022. Its construction started before they obtained the clearance," Rudra told a press conference.

So, the project is under the "violation category", he said.

Following the MoEFCC guidelines, the WBPCB imposed an environmental damage cost and a penalty that summed up to over Rs 15 crore, Rudra added.

The AIIMS Kalyani has, however, applied for an exemption contending that it was a healthcare facility and does not require an environmental clearance,'' he said.

But the state government has no authority to exempt the amount, Rudra said.

''The WBPCB filed a case before ACJM's court in Kalyani in this connection,'' he said.

The hospital officials could not be contacted for comments.

The Kalyani unit of the AIIMS, the OPD of which has been operational since 2019, is spread over 179.8 acres of land. It's a 960-bedded super specialty hospital with 34 departments and a medical college. The prime minister is set to dedicate five AIIMS hospitals to the nation virtually on Sunday. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and three union ministers from the state are scheduled to present at AIIMS Kalyani during the function.

