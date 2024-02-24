Left Menu

BSF unearths Maoist dumps in Odisha's Malkangiri district

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:40 IST
BSF unearths Maoist dumps in Odisha's Malkangiri district
  • Country:
  • India

BSF personnel on Saturday unearthed several Maoist dumps in a forest in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said.

Based on reliable information about dumps of explosive materials by ultras, the BSF personnel carried out a search operation in the Silakota Reserve Forest of the district.

''During an intensive search in the area, the BSF troops located multiple Maoist dumps, buried under trees located closely at a distance of 4 metres from each other. The area was located at a distance of around 300 metres inside the jungle from the connecting road between Bapanpalli and Silakota village along the Reserve Forest,'' a BSF release said.

During the search operation, the BSF personnel recovered three pressure cookers, 20 metres of Cordex, 24 gelatine sticks and 2 bundles of electric wire from the dumps in the forest.

The BSF said that the area earlier, used to be highly influenced by Maoists and their sympathisers.

''The Maoist outfits would keep IEDs, arms and IED-making materials at isolated places to be used against security forces and police operating in these areas,'' the release said.

Earlier on Friday, the security personnel had seized a huge quantity of explosive materials after an exchange of fire with a group of Maoists inside a forest in the Paikmal area of Odisha's Bargarh district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024