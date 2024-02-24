MCD seals 5 illegal dairies in Keshav Puran Zone, two meat shops in South Delhi

In an action against illegal dairies operating in Tri Nagar area of Keshav Puram Zone, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday sealed five properties and rescued 102 cattle heads, the civic body said in a statement.

The veterinary department of Keshav Puram zone along with with the police carried out a drive against illegal dairies operating in the area after receiving several complaints from the locals, the statement said.

During the action which started early morning, the civic body rescued 102 cattle heads including 79 adult cattle and 23 calves which were subjected to utter cruelty by the owners of illegal dairies, the statement said.

It was also found that the seal of some of the illegal diaries which were shut earlier by the corporation were tampered with and the premise was being misused to keep the stray cattle inside them.

''Such premises were re-sealed and their electricity connections were also disconnected through TPDDL,'' the civic body said.

The civic body alleged that its officials and the police personnel were attacked by owners of the illegal dairies during the sealing drive.

''While the premises were being checked the owners of the illegal dairies in the area joined by their counterparts on motorcycles attacked the officials of MCD and police. The police tried to control the attackers,'' it said.

A complaint has been lodged with the police by the veterinary services department against the attackers, it added.

In a separate action, the MCD also sealed four illegal dairies in Khanpur and Sangam Vihar under Neb Sarai police station.

The maintenance department of the corporation removed the dilapidating structures which were housing cattle.

Besides, two illegal meat shops were sealed by the veterinary department in the South Zone, it said.

