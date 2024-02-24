Left Menu

MCD seals 5 illegal dairies in Keshav Puran Zone, two meat shops in South Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:42 IST
MCD seals 5 illegal dairies in Keshav Puran Zone, two meat shops in South Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an action against illegal dairies operating in Tri Nagar area of Keshav Puram Zone, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday sealed five properties and rescued 102 cattle heads, the civic body said in a statement.

The veterinary department of Keshav Puram zone along with with the police carried out a drive against illegal dairies operating in the area after receiving several complaints from the locals, the statement said.

During the action which started early morning, the civic body rescued 102 cattle heads including 79 adult cattle and 23 calves which were subjected to utter cruelty by the owners of illegal dairies, the statement said.

It was also found that the seal of some of the illegal diaries which were shut earlier by the corporation were tampered with and the premise was being misused to keep the stray cattle inside them.

''Such premises were re-sealed and their electricity connections were also disconnected through TPDDL,'' the civic body said.

The civic body alleged that its officials and the police personnel were attacked by owners of the illegal dairies during the sealing drive.

''While the premises were being checked the owners of the illegal dairies in the area joined by their counterparts on motorcycles attacked the officials of MCD and police. The police tried to control the attackers,'' it said.

A complaint has been lodged with the police by the veterinary services department against the attackers, it added.

In a separate action, the MCD also sealed four illegal dairies in Khanpur and Sangam Vihar under Neb Sarai police station.

The maintenance department of the corporation removed the dilapidating structures which were housing cattle.

Besides, two illegal meat shops were sealed by the veterinary department in the South Zone, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
2
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global
4
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024