Convenience store stabbing in Japan kills one, injures two, NHK says
One person has died and two more were injured on Sunday morning in a stabbing incident in a convenience store in Sapporo on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, NHK broadcaster reported.
Three employees in their 40s to 60s were stabbed and injured, with a man in his 40s taken to the hospital where he later died. Two others, a man and a woman, remained conscious, NHK said, citing police. An unemployed 43-year-old local was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK added.
In January, three men were injured in a stabbing incident in Akihabara tourism hotspot in Tokyo but public violence remains low in Japan.
