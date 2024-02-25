China says it has conducted patrols in waters near Kinmen

China's Fujian coast guard conducted patrols in waters near Kinmen on Feb. 25, China Coast Guard said.

The Kinmen islands are administered by Taiwan.

The coast guard said it took measures during the patrols "to strengthen law enforcement inspections in key areas, effectively maintain the order of operations in the relevant sea areas, and effectively safeguard the safety of fishermen's lives and property."

