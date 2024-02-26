Left Menu

5 booked for forging land record documents in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 10:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against five persons from Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly submitting forged documents with revenue authorities for the purpose of land records mutation, an official said on Monday.

The accused, from Badlapur area in Thane, submitted certain documents, with forged signatures and stamps, to the Badlapur talati (revenue officer) and circle office on February 8 for the mutation of records of land procured by them.

Upon verification, the documents were found to be fabricated, the official from Badlapur-West police station said.

Based on a complaint by the talati, a case was registered on Saturday against the five persons under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, he said.

A probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

