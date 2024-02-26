Germany renews partnership with UNDP in support of Libyan elections

The Government of Germany has renewed its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in support of Libyan elections.

In a meeting at the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Headquarters today, German Director-General for Political Affairs and Special Envoy for Libya, Dr. Christian Buck and the German Chargé d’Affaires, Mr. Sven Krauspe met with HNEC Chair, Dr. Emad Al Sayeh.

Committing additional German resources to UN-coordinated international election support, Dr. Buck underscored the importance of elections to sustainable peace, political stability and development. “Only through credible, inclusive decision-making can Libya overcome fragmentation and build unity. Legitimacy does not come through force, but by assuming political responsibility and securing the trust of the people for effective democratic governance.”

UNDP Libya Resident Representative, Dr. Christopher Laker, stated that "this renewed partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to supporting Libya's democratic process. The generous contribution from Germany will significantly bolster our efforts in ensuring that the upcoming elections are transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the Libyan people's aspirations."

To date, Germany has contributed approximately USD 7 million to the UNDP Promoting Elections for the People (PEPOL) project in Libya.

PEPOL provides technical assistance to Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC), supporting its capacity and readiness to prepare and hold national elections as part of its 2023 – 2025 Country Programme. The project is implemented by the United Nations Electoral Support Team (UNEST), comprised of experts from UNDP and the UN Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL). It is funded by the State of Libya and governments of Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.