Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at UAE-hosted conference
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:00 IST
Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a UAE-hosted conference on Monday and voiced confidence that the countries can "make history together", Barkat's spokesperson said.
The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.
