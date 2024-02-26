Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at UAE-hosted conference

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a UAE-hosted conference on Monday and voiced confidence that the countries can "make history together", Barkat's spokesperson said.

The photographed meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi was a rarity given the lack of formal relations between the countries, though the United States has sought to bring them closer.

